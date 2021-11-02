CHIPPEWA FALLS — Nearly one in every five jobs in the Wisconsin prison system is unfilled, as COVID-19 and other job opportunities are main reasons for the high level of openings.
John Beard, Wisconsin Department of Corrections director of communications, said the agency’s job vacancy rate is 18.36%.
The Stanley Correctional Institution has 50 job openings as of Oct. 23, while Jackson Correctional Institution has 25 vacant full-time positions. The Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility in Chippewa Falls has six vacant jobs.
“Those numbers are for security, healthcare, education, everything else,” Beard said.
Beard said that statewide, 1,881 full-time jobs are unfilled out of 10,250 positions. At state prisons, the number of unfilled positions is closer to 1,400, he added.
Staffing shortages have steadily been rising, Beard added. In March 2020, the department’s job vacancy rate was 13%, and he said they have been steadily rising since 2010.
“It is hard to say how much our vacancy rates are related to COVID-19, the current economy, other factors,” he said.
Any DOC employees who are not vaccinated must get tested once a week, Beard said.
DOC Secretary Kevin Carr acknowledged the challenges of filling positions at this time.
“Staffing is a concern for Wisconsin DOC, just as it is for departments of correction and county jails across the Midwest and the nation,” Carr said. “Recruitment of new staff will always be somewhat of a challenge because working in an institution can be an incredibly challenging job. Those normal challenges have been compounded by a very-competitive job market that has us competing with other correctional enterprises as well as private-sector employers who are facing their own staffing concerns.”
Carr noted that a new proposal by Gov. Tony Evers would increase wages for correctional workers from $19.03 per hour starting salary to $24.42, to help retain and attract staff.
Staff shortages have long been a challenge for prison agencies nationwide, given the low pay and grueling nature of the work. But the coronavirus pandemic — and its impact on the labor market — has pushed many corrections systems into crisis. Officers are retiring and quitting in droves, while officials struggle to recruit new employees. And some prisons whose prisioner populations dropped during the pandemic have seen their numbers rise again, exacerbating the problem.
There is no one thing pushing prison employees out in high numbers now. Some are leaving for new opportunities as more places are hiring. University of Michigan economist Betsey Stevenson pointed to the increased risk of COVID-19 for people working in prisons.
“When jobs become riskier, it becomes harder to attract workers,” she wrote in an email. “By failing to protect prisoners from COVID, the criminal justice system not only created an unfair risk of severe illness and death for the incarcerated, but the increased COVID risk to employees has undoubtedly contributed to staffing shortages.”
Unions representing prison officers in states including Massachusetts and California and at the federal level also claim vaccine mandates will drive out unvaccinated employees and exacerbate understaffing, though it’s unclear how big of an impact those rules will have.
“There are dozens of reasons to leave and very few to stay,” said Brian Dawe, national director of One Voice United, a nonprofit supporting corrections officers. “Understaffing, poor pay, poor benefits, horrendous working conditions. … Officers and their families in many jurisdictions have had enough.”
Employers from construction companies to restaurants are having difficulty hiring and keeping people. Nearly 3% of American workers, 4.3 million, quit their jobs in August, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But the stakes are higher in prisons, where having fewer guards means significantly more dangerous conditions for incarcerated people. And for the officers left behind, worsening shortages have made an already difficult job unbearable, many say.
In Georgia, some prisons report up to 70% vacancy rates. In Nebraska, overtime hours have quadrupled since 2010, as fewer officers are forced to work longer hours. Florida has temporarily closed three prisons out of more than 140 facilities because of understaffing, and vacancy rates have nearly doubled there in the last year. And at federal prisons across the country, guards are picketing in front of their facilities over understaffing, while everyone from prison teachers to dentists is pulled in to cover security shifts.
The federal Bureau of Prisons says about 93% of its front-line guard positions are filled, with little more than 1,000 vacancies, though workers in many prisons say they’re feeling the pinch as others are conscripted to fill in for missing officers.
Inside prisons, growing shortages mean a rise in lockdowns. Restrictions that might have begun as a way to stop the spread of COVID-19 have continued because there aren’t enough guards to supervise activities. Some incarcerated people say they can’t take classes, participate in group therapy sessions or even work out in the recreation yard or take a shower. That can force those in general population into de facto solitary confinement, and those already in segregation into near-total lockdown.
Mental health care is dwindling, prisoners and lawyers argue, as people in prison grow more desperate. In Illinois, canceled one-on-one therapy means what little counseling is available happens briefly through a cell door, in full earshot of the rest of the tier, said attorney Alan Mills of the Uptown People’s Law Center, which has sued the state corrections department over inadequate mental and physical health care, due in large part to a lack of qualified staff.
In July, Georgia had a 56% annual turnover rate for corrections officers, and 40% of those jobs were vacant, according to department documents. The U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation into the corrections department in September, citing understaffing as a primary concern.
Meanwhile, corrections departments say they are trying harder than ever to recruit new staff. They’ve boosted social media posts and in-person job fairs. In Indiana, they raised the starting pay for corrections officers a dollar to to $19 an hour. Others are giving perks like hiring bonuses, better pay at critical units, earlier pay raises or, in Kansas, extra time off for current employees who refer new hires.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.