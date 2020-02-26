Jackson County sheriff's deputies chased down a Lake Hallie man who had fled a traffic stop and crashed a car in Monday's early hours.
Dennis Decker, 38, was arrested Monday morning for fleeing an officer, methamphetamine possession and a probation violation. Deputies booked him into Jackson County Jail where he is awaiting his initial court date.
According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, a deputy had stopped Decker's vehicle in Black River Falls.
But Decker then fled the traffic stop and crashed the vehicle in a parking lot of nearby business. He fled on foot, leaving behind two passengers in the vehicle who were injured and got medical attention.
Decker was found hours later in another parking lot where he had been hiding, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.