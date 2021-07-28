BARRON — A Barron County sheriff's deputy is back on duty after shooting a man during a standoff two weeks ago.
An independent panel of law enforcement firearm instructors and administrators were convened on Wednesday to review the July 14 officer-involved shooting.
The panel found the deputy did not violate department policy, he followed use-of-force procedures and his actions were justified to protect himself and citizens in the area, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy Anthony Weigand had been on paid administrative leave since the shooting, but the panel's decision placed him back on active duty.
The state's Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the shooting with assistance from the State Patrol. At the conclusion of that investigation, their findings will be turned over to the Barron County District Attorney's Office.
Weigand and other deputies responded on July 14 to the town of Mikana for a welfare check of a man who threatened a person who lived nearby. They saw the man barricaded himself in a room with a firearm.
At one point during talks with deputies, the man raised a gun and pointed it at a deputy, according to an earlier news release from the state Department of Justice. Weigand fired at the man, wounding him. No others were hurt during the incident.
Since the shooting, the man has been in critical, but stable condition, at a hospital, the state Department of Justice reported. The man's identity has not been released as he has not yet been charged with a crime.