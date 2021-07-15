BARRON COUNTY — A Barron County sheriff's deputy shot an armed man during a standoff on Wednesday evening in the town of Mikana.
The man was wounded and received medical care on site before being airlifted to an area hospital. As of Thursday morning, he was in critical, but stable, condition, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The department's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation of the officer-involved shooting with assistance from the State Patrol.
According to the news release, sheriff's deputies were responding to a call for a wellness check of a man after he had threatened a person who lived nearby.
When they arrived deputies saw the man was barricaded in a room with a firearm. The man and deputies were talking during the standoff, but at one point the man raised a firearm and pointed it at a deputy, the news release stated. The deputy fired at the man, wounding him. No others were injured during the incident.
The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy. All law enforcement officers are cooperating with the investigation, according to the state Department of Justice.