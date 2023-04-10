CAMERON — Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach, 32 and Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel, 23, have been identified as the officers killed Saturday in a shootout near Cameron.

The shooter, identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, also died during the officer-involved critical incident. A warrant for Perry's arrest was issued March 30 in Barron County Court, as part of a divorce case, online court records show. 