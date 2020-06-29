Beginning Monday, July 6, the state Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a culvert replacement project on Highway 27 between Cadott and Cornell in Chippewa County.
Culverts at Seth Creek, Leman Creek, an unnamed stream and Clark Creek have reached the end of their service lives and will be replaced with box culverts with increased structural capacity.
A-1 Excavating is the prime contractor for the $1.5 million project. Federal transportation funds will cover 80 percent of the project cost, and the remaining 20 percent will be paid with state transportation funds.
Highway 27 will be detoured via Highways 29, 178 and 64. The road only will be closed at each structure during culvert replacement. The proposed order of construction is:
• Seth Creek, north of 100th Avenue.
• Leman Creek, south of Highway K.
• Unnamed stream, south of Clark Creek culvert.
• Clark Creek, about a two-tenths of a mile south of Highway 64.
Construction is scheduled for completion in early October.
For more information regarding traffic impacts, transportation news and improvement project updates in Wisconsin’s northwest region follow the state DOT on Twitter at @WisDOTnorthwest or visit the region’s 511 website: projects.511wi.gov/region/northwest.