EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services Board does not support the amendments made to its 2023 recommended budget.
The board hosted a special meeting this week to review and discuss the proposed amendments to the budget pertaining to the Department of Human Services 2023 budget.
Three amendments, proposed by Supervisor John Folstad, all aim to reduce the tax levy for the county and ultimately decrease borrowing for the county’s capital projects.
“I know that some people think we have a balanced budget presented to us, but to me, we have $6.4 million less revenue and we have expenses as we account for capital equipment, that is not sustainable,” Folstad said. “In the long term you can’t continue to borrow, borrow, borrow, it catches up to you eventually.”
These amendments were proposed and approved by a vote to be considered by the County at the Finance and Budget Committee meeting last week.
DHS Director Diane Cable reviewed each amendment as well as how it might affect the department if implemented.
“As a department, we are concerned about the proposed amendments that we are talking about if they did pass, as they will significantly impact operations of this department and services to individuals, children, youth and families of our community,” Cable said. “It is my job to make you aware of that as the director.”
The department’s original proposed budget for 2023 requested no additional tax levy and accepted a tax levy reduction of $232,282.
The department is mandated to provide economic support services, child-protected services, youth services, long-term support services, adult protective services, mental health and substance abuse services and birth to three services.
DHS currently has 241.16 full-time equivalents and has recommended 245.66 FTEs be budgeted for 2023.
Cable informed the committee that the department staff consists of a variety of professionals on staff that provide services that require human connection and care. The complexity of the field requires staff to understand trauma and manage events that can cause distress.
“It is essential that we have a staff structure in the human services department that supports the programs and supports our staff being able to provide those services,” Cable said. “Our management and staff ratio are in alignment with other like counties.”
The first amendment the board reviewed proposes eliminating the creation of 4.5 FTEs.
The 4.5 FTEs consist of two administrative positions, one family services position and two behavioral health positions.
The creation of the positions would result in a $464,988 cost for the position with a tax levy of $44,762. Budgeted revenue attached to the positions would total $360,704 with $104,284 of federal and state funds being allocated to the positions.
“I think the challenge here is that by eliminating positions, you’re also potentially eliminating monies that we could garner from either federal or state to provide these services,” County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said.
Moreover, the committee expressed concern that the funds would be allocated to maintain a balanced budget.
“We have to preserve the balanced budget,” County Board Chair Nick Smiar said.
According to the presentation given to the DHS board, the implementation of this amendment could decrease the capacity to support and respond to community homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness as well as decrease the ability to manage and analyze department records and decision-making.
The board continued to review the second amendment which proposes cutting FTEs in DHS so there is a net levy savings of $250,000, with at least two of these positions being supervision or managerial roles.
“This is pretty significant, (it) would have significant implications for our department,” Cable said
Cable reported that none of the FTEs in DHS are fully funded by tax levy and many of the positions have revenue associated with them. This could create a loss of revenue and affect the overall budget.
“Reduction in staff will lead to a significant impact on operations, staff retention and morale, unemployment costs, impact to individuals served and impact to services and response to community need,” Cable said.
Finally the board reviewed an amendment that proposes decreasing contracted services for the county’s contract with Alia.
DHS contracts $259,500 worth of professional services for services like staff training and interpreter services. A majority of these contracts require the county to pay them.
According to the presentation, the cost of the contract with Alia for 2022 was $43,500. The county does not have a contract established with Alia for 2023.
“(The contracts) are about the well-being of our professional staff who are providing very complex issues within the department and helps be able to retain our staff,” Cable said
She also said the tax levy cannot be reduced by $110,000 because this area has an estimated tax levy of $59,000. If implemented, the county would lose an estimated $72,000 in revenue.
Following the review, the committee voted to decline support for the proposed amendments.
“I feel like these amendments are way too unknown and complicated so I would agree not to support them,” Supervisor Kim Cronk said.
The amendments will continue to be considered at the county board budget meeting on Nov. 1.