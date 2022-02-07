CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co.'s president Dick Leinenkugel, 64, will retire from the brewery at the end of 2022.
Leinenkugel, 64, became president in 2014 when his older brother, Jake, retired from that position.
His nephew, Tony Bugher, will become the new president of the company on Jan. 1, 2023, according to a press release from Molson Coors.
Leinenkugel said he sought out Bugher early in his term as president.
"I think it's incumbent upon any leader to have a succession plan in place," Leinenkugel said Monday afternoon. "I asked Tony if he would be interested in coming into the beer business. I was pleased we were able to bring him on board. I think it's really cool we are able to continue with family management and have six generations run the company."
Leinenkugel pointed out that several other family members also work for the brewery.
"I'm looking forward to the next generation bring this brewery more success," he said.
Leinenkugel said he's most proud of being on the team that created Summer Shandy in 2007 and turned it into a national brand. He's also proud of the improvements made both at the brewery and at the Leinie Lodge to make it a more attractive draw for tourists.
Bugher, 45, joined Molson Coors, the parent company of Leinenkugel’s, in 2014 and has served in multiple manager roles as well as a senior distributor sales executive.
Leinenkuge said he is planning to go with Bugher on a tour of 50 distributor markets, and work alongside his replacement.
"We have 11 months left -- I'm not going away tomorrow," Leinenkugel said.
The brewery generally doesn’t release production numbers, but on a daily basis, about eight beers are being brewed in Chippewa Falls. It’s about 40,000 gallons of beer brewed a day.
Most of the Leinenkugel’s varieties are made locally, but some of the top-sellers, like Summer Shandy and Honey Weiss, are also made in Milwaukee.
In 2010, Leinenkugel announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate, which was eventually won by Ron Johnson. He also was a former secretary of the Commerce Department under Gov. Jim Doyle.