EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County-City Health Department is recognizing Protect Your Groundwater Day by offering discounted well water testing through September 15.
Nitrate testing and bacteria testing will be discounted by $6 each when homeowners return their water sample for both tests to the Health Department. The total for both bacteria and nitrate testing with the discount is $30.
“Nearly one in four Eau Claire County residents rely on private well water for drinking water, and it’s up to each of us to protect this important resource. While city water systems are tested regularly, private well owners are responsible for regularly testing their water,” a press release stated.
Households with children under one and/or pregnant women are eligible for a specific panel of testing free of charge.
Residents can pick up bottles for sampling at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and collect their own samples by following the provided directions. The health department recommends bringing the sample back as soon as possible or within 24 hours.
Collected samples are tested for nitrate and bacteria, and are completed within 48 hours. Test results are communicated by mail or email. If your drinking water is contaminated, the health department can perform additional testing and make recommendations for treatment.
“Nitrate levels above 10 parts per million are most harmful for pregnant women, unborn children and infants. High nitrate levels make it harder for our blood to carry the oxygen our bodies need,” the press release stated. “Nitrate levels above 2 parts per million can also indicate other pollutants in our water, such as bacteria, personal care products from septic systems, or chemicals used on lawns or fields.”
The health department recommends private well owners test their wells every 15 months to account for changes during the seasons and schedule an annual inspection by a local well driller or plumber to check the physical health of your well.
“While contamination can come from many different sources, getting your annual well checkup and water test can identify pollution and help protect your drinking water,” Matt Steinbach, Environmental Science Division Manager said.