EAU CLAIRE – “Rioting and Protest” is the title of this week’s Conversations in Color series of discussions, which will be at 7:30 p.m. today via livestream through Pablo Center at the Confluence and airing on Converge Radio (99.9 FM).
The series involves community thought-leaders discussing issues in our community, including social reform and race-related topics. It is presented by Uniting Bridges, Converge Radio and Pablo Center.
Moderators are Selika Ducksworth-Lawton and Ed Hudgins along with a panel of special guests and experts. The audience will also have an opportunity to share questions and join in the conversation.
To register for the livestream or for more information, go to pablocenter.org, call 715-832-ARTS (2787) or go to convergeradio.org.