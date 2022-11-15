CHIPPEWA FALLS — A display that honors active military from Chippewa County has been placed in Irvine Park, as part of the Christmas Village exhibits.

Bill and Mary Brunstad have compiled the list since 2000. Their son was in the U.S. Navy that year, and they wanted a way to honor him while he was gone during the holidays. So, they started making the list of active military. The first year, they had just 19 names. It often is more than 100.

