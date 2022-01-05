EAU CLAIRE — A candidate who had sought to run for an Eau Claire County Board seat will not appear on spring ballots.

Though the county clerk's office initially reported Tuesday evening that three candidates qualified to run for the District 2 supervisor seat, one of them was announced Wednesday to be ineligible.

On Wednesday, Clerk Sue McDonald said in an email that Mary Catherine Partlow's nomination papers did not have a sufficient amount of valid signatures to get on the ballot.

That means a Feb. 15 primary will not be held, leading remaining candidates Amanda Babb and Brent Knutson to compete in the April 5 election.

District 2 is located on Eau Claire's west side, consisting of an area of homes that are north of Cameron and West Madison streets.

The incumbent in that district, Sandra McKinney, is not running for reelection.