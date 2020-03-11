CHIPPEWA FALLS — Chippewa County district attorney Wade Newell has recommended Colten Treu serve 90 years in prison for causing the deaths of four people.
In his opening remarks during sentencing Wednesday, Newell requested 20 years in prison, five years extended supervision, on each of the four deaths. Treu also would serve 10 years in prison for injuring Madalyn Zwiefelhofer and three years of extended supervision. Those sentences would be served consecutively, totaling 90 years in prison.
"The clearest predictor of future behavior is past behavior," Newell said. "This was an intentional choice he made. He was not forced to inhale from the can by anyone."
Treu has claimed he wasn't under the influence at the time, but Newell said "we can't take him at his word."
Newell displayed a picture of the Girl Scouts, who were standing together in front of a street sign, as they all wore bright, reflective vests while cleaning up garbage.
"It doesn't make sense that he didn't see them," Newell said.
Newell concluded that either Treu didn't know what was going on, or he intentionally ran down five people, killing four.
Treu will receive 495 days credit for time already served.
The Leader-Telegram will have more updates throughout the morning. Sentencing is expected to conclude by noon.