CHIPPEWA FALLS — Heading into 2022, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell already has court dates set for three separate homicide suspects in June, July and August.
“We’re still catching up on trials, because of months without one,” Newell explained. “Everyone got backed up. The backlog in trials is due to the pandemic. It may take a while to recover from time off from these trials.”
The delays caused by COVID-19 have created a backlog at the end of 2021 and going into the new year, area district attorneys said. Courts have tried to be accommodating, such as allowing more defendants and attorneys to appear via Zoom conference calls, rather than appear in person.
Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal, who was appointed to that role in August to replace Gary King, said his office didn’t handle any trials in summer 2020, got a handful in during fall 2020, but then shut down again through winter into spring 2021. That has made for a sizeable backlog.
“We are crazy busy,” Rindal said. “Everyone’s individual case load is 250 to 350 files right now. Each court is setting trial dates, several cases deep. The trial calendar is quite full as we turn the corner on 2022. It feels like we’re getting back to a sense of productivity.”
It remains unclear how the omicron variant will impact cases moving forward.
“There isn’t an appetite to cancel the court calendar again,” Rindal said. “We’ve gotten to the point where we’ve been able to function with COVID.”
Eau Claire County has seen a steady drop in new felony filings over the past four years, from peaking at 1,926 felony cases in 2018, down to 1,850 in 2019, 1,589 in 2020, and 1,400 through Thursday in 2021.
“I was just noticing that (felony) number. That’s a product of a couple different things, including the pandemic,” Rindal said. For instance, his office caught up on investigative work on some unfinished files while trials were shut down; those were labor-intensive but led to fewer actual overall new cases.
Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf has filed fewer felony cases this year than in the past five years, but she said that isn’t an indicator she is any less busy than in recent years.
“It’s been a difficult year,” Nodolf said. “We’ve had cases set for trial that have been delayed. I think you are seeing the effects of COVID and fewer traffic stops.”
Nodolf added that several recent trials set for December were delayed because of COVID concerns, and she is worried that more court proceedings will be halted again because of rising cases.
Newell’s felony cases are up from last year, and on par with his five-year average. COVID-19 definitely had an impact on his office’s handling of felony cases this year, he said.
“(COVID) may have slowed down other things, but it didn’t slow down criminal activity, and criminal behavior,” Newell said. “In some cases, there was more.”
Help is on the way
One major change coming in Dunn County is the addition of a third judge. Nodolf said that will help ease her case backlog.
“I think that will help move things along, but we are looking at a very stacked 2022,” Nodolf said.
Likewise, Eau Claire County is gaining a sixth judicial seat. Rindal said it was needed, but it does provide new challenges in figuring out a larger court calendar.
“It does stretch our office,” Rindal said. “It’s a challenge — it’s one extra place for our attorneys to be.”
This year was the first full year where Newell had five assistant district attorneys, along with himself, working in his office. That has made a difference with the ability to spread out the case load, he added.
“It didn’t get rid of all of the back log, but it helps mitigate the increase,” Newell said. “Even though we got one additional person, we still don’t have the numbers we need. But it does help.”
Rindal has nine full-time assistant district attorneys in his office, and all those positions are filled. He also is getting some help this year, as his office has received a grant to hire an additional ADA to handle sensitive crimes, such as violence against women. Rindal said he’s in the process of hiring a person for that role; however, the grant is likely to just be for 2022, so that position will likely end at the conclusion of the year.
Meth use is still the major factor in most felony filings, the district attorneys said.
“I don’t see things are getting any better,” Nodolf said.
Other drugs are becoming a problem in the area, Newell added.
“Heroin ODs are also up. That wasn’t a problem five years ago,” Newell said.