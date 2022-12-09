BLACK RIVER FALLS — The state Department of Natural Resources seeks the public's health in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun deer hunting season.
DNR staff received and responded to a mortality signal from a cow elk's monitoring collar on Nov. 20. The elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
DNR staff received a second mortality signal from another cow elk's monitoring collar on Nov. 22. The second elk was found near Castle Mound and Brockway Roads in the town of Brockway.
Necropsy tests confirmed each animal had been shot. No other information is available.
"We ask the public to share any information, no matter how small it may seem, with the DNR's confidential Violation Hotline via call or text to 1-800-847-9367," Conservation Warden Michael Weber said.
"We appreciate our partnership with the public in protecting our state's resources and wildlife," he said.
Elk are found in two distinct ranges in Wisconsin. The largest and oldest elk herd in the state is the Clam Lake herd in Ashland, Bayfield, Price, Sawyer and Rusk counties.
The other, the Black River herd, is found in the forested region of Jackson County. Elk were reintroduced in Jackson County starting in 2015.