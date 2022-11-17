092622_dr_Deer_9a

A buck runs through a farm field along Burnell Drive in the town of Seymour this fall.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — Fresh snowfall this week, combined with robust deer numbers in the region, should lead to a good deer hunting season across western Wisconsin, said Kris Johansen, Department of Natural Resources wildlife supervisor.

"We're hoping hunters will be able to get out there and take advantage of the snow," Johansen said Thursday. "Having that snow, for 'sight-ability' of deer, is a great thing."

