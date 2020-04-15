Advanced Disposal's proposed expansion of Seven Mile Creek Landfill will be subject to a Monday evening online public hearing hosted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
That hearing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. using the Zoom remote conferencing platform, which people can connect to using a computer or telephone.
Register to view the meeting and request to make a comment by first going to tinyurl.com/re4dhvk, if you plan to use the Zoom app on a smartphone or computer.
You can also call into the hearing using the phone numbers 253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592. When prompted, enter the ID number 193 016 206.
For those unable to attend the hearing, they can submit their comments in writing via email to aaron.kent@wisconsin.gov or through regular mail at Aaron Kent, Department of Natural Resources, 1300 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
The refuse company's proposed expansion would allow another 12.5 acres of its property to be used for storing garbage and for an existing portion of the landfill to be piled 64 feet higher. The expansion is projected to add another seven years of storage capacity for the landfill.
A feasibility report and other documents about the expansion can be found on the DNR's website at dnr.wi.gov/topic/Waste/Comment.html.