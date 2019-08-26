An annual swim for dogs in Eau Claire’s municipal pool will be Monday afternoon.
Marking the end of the swimming season, Fairfax Park Pool 4200 Fairfax St., will host Doggie Swim Fest from noon to 3 p.m.
Activities include water retrieval and open swim. Dog owners must have proof that their dogs are current on their vaccinations.
Attending the event costs $10 per dog, but their owners and other spectators get in for free. No people will be allowed in the pool on Monday.
Proceeds from entry fees will benefit the Eau Claire Police Department’s K-9 unit and the city’s off-leash dog parks.