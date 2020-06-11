A dollar-for-dollar match offer by the Pablo Foundation for a project to mount solar panels on Memorial and North high schools in Eau Claire has been fully met, fundraising campaign officials say.
The overall fundraising campaign is nearing its goal, said Sarah French, Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation Executive Director, in a news release.
It was the Pablo Foundation's second match offer for the Solar on Eau Claire Schools Fund; the community raised $26,464 by June 5, French said.
In April, during the foundation's first match offer, over $45,000 was donated, "inspiring Pablo Foundation to issue the additional $25,000 match challenge for the end of the school year," French said in the news release.
The Solar on Eau Claire Schools project launched in December 2019 and aims to raise between $250,000 and $275,000 to fund electrical work, installation, racking and a 25-year maintenance contract for the two solar arrays, one for each high school.
Organizers in late May said the campaign was within $15,000 of reaching the final goal.
Half the solar panels will be donated by the Couillard Solar Foundation, and an anonymous donor plans to contribute the other half of the panels once a bid for the project's installation is awarded.