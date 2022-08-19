MADISON — A Downing man will spend 12½ years in federal prison for attempting to possess with attempt to distribute more than four pounds of methamphetamine.
Adam Beliveau, 42, was sentenced recently in federal court in Madison.
According to court records:
An investigation revealed that Beliveau traveled to California on a regular basis in 2020 and mailed large amounts of illegal drugs, primarily methamphetamine, to himself in Wisconsin.
Once the packages arrived in Wisconsin, Beliveau sold the drugs to other local distributors.
On Sept. 14, 2020, officers learned that a mail package was scheduled for delivery from California to a residence that Beliveau shared with his girlfriend and her parents in Downing.
After his girlfriend's parents called law enforcement about the package, officers searched it and found four pounds of methamphetamine.
Officers arrested Beliveau in November 2020 in Woodville. Methamphetamine was found in his vehicle and he had $30,000 in his pants pockets.
A search of his Downing residence and Baldwin storage unit netted heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, multiple firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.