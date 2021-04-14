EAU CLAIRE — One block of a downtown Eau Claire thoroughfare will remain closed longer than expected as this week's inclement weather has slowed down work there.
The 700 block of South Farwell Street, between Seaver and Emery streets, has been closed since Monday morning and was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday evening.
However, a notice from the city's Engineering Department stated this week's bad weather has slowed work on the utility project there, causing the road closure to be extended until Friday evening.
A detour that is in place routes traffic one block over to South Barstow Street to get around the construction zone.
The utility work is being done at the block where an apartment complex called Wilson Square is slated to replace several older buildings that were recently demolished there.