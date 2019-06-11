A downtown Eau Claire bridge over the Chippewa River will be closed to vehicle traffic this summer as part of a road project slated to start on Monday.
Two blocks of Lake Street east of the bridge will be rebuilt in a project expected to last until Aug. 31, according to a city notice.
The blocks of Lake Street between the bridge and South Farwell Street will be closed to through traffic. The road work will not go into the South Farwell Street intersection, keeping that main road through downtown open this summer.
A detour will be posted, guiding motorists to use the Water Street bridge to cross the Chippewa River to access downtown. The Madison Street bridge is another route that motorists could take to get downtown.
Sidewalks on the bridge will remain open for much of the project, city engineer David Solberg said, until the sidewalks along Lake Street are torn up before they're replaced.