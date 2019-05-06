A block of a downtown Eau Claire street will have traffic restrictions this week as crews pour new concrete.
Traffic will be flagged around the westbound lane of Galloway Street, between North Farwell and North Barstow streets, during a few mornings this week, according to a city notice.
Traffic was restricted Monday morning and that is scheduled to happen again between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Depending on the weather, there could be additional concrete work and similar traffic impacts later this week on that block.