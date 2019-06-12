A major route to downtown Eau Claire and the UW-Eau Claire campus is scheduled to close next week for roadwork that will last into early autumn.
State Street, from Bartlett Court to the north side of the Hamilton Avenue intersection, will be closed to through traffic starting on Wednesday, according to a city notice.
While that section of State Street is closed, motorists will be detoured to a route that uses Hamilton Avenue, Rudolph Road, Harding Avenue and Washington Street.
Weather permitting, that portion of the State Street project will finish in early October.
Then construction will shift to the south end of the project at the Hamilton Avenue intersection, which will be closed and require a different detour. That part of the road work is expected to finish by Nov. 22, based on the city's notice.
The final part of the State Street project is between Garfield Avenue and Bartlett Court, near the UW-Eau Claire Campus. That includes the Roosevelt Avenue intersection, which is being redesigned after this week's City Council vote cancelling a planned roundabout there. That portion of the roadwork may also happen this fall or it could be pushed back to 2020, depending on weather and schedules of contractors and private utility workers.