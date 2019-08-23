Lake Street in downtown Eau Claire reopened Friday afternoon after it had been closed for a little over two months due to roadwork.
Two blocks between South Farwell Street and Graham Avenue have been under construction since mid-June, which also resulted in closing the Lake Street bridge that spans the Chippewa River. During the road closure, traffic was detoured to Water Street to cross the river.
After installing new traffic lights and painting lane markings in recent days, crews removed the barriers on the street and traffic began using the new pavement Friday afternoon.
In addition to a new concrete surface, there were bike lanes added to the road, which resulted in the elimination of one westbound traffic lane.