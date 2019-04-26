South Barstow Street will be closed to vehicle traffic starting at 3 p.m. today for an event featuring 50 jazz bands strewn throughout downtown Eau Claire.
The city posted notice on its Facebook page that four blocks of the main downtown road between Eau Claire and Gray streets will be closed from the afternoon and into the night.
The closure is due to the 52nd Street event, which is part of this weekend's Eau Claire Jazz Festival.
This evening's celebration begins at 5:45 p.m. and bands will play until 2 a.m. in numerous downtown venues. Restaurants, taverns, shops and the two theaters in the Pablo Center at the Confluence will host jazz music groups. For more information on the festival, go to eauclairejazz.com.
For those attending 52nd Street, the city recommends using the downtown public parking ramps on Gibson Street or Galloway Street.