EAU CLAIRE — Three blocks of a downtown Eau Claire street will shut down Friday afternoon and night for fun and music.
South Barstow Street, between Eau Claire and Main streets, will be closed 3 to 10 p.m. Friday for the Jazz Crawl.
The Friday night event will have performances by more than 40 musical groups at 19 indoor and outdoor venues located in downtown Eau Claire, according to Jazz Crawl's website.
Jazz Crawl is part of the Eau Claire Jazz Festival, which is taking place Friday and Saturday in Eau Claire. For more information, go online to eauclairejazz.com.
