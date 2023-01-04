CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has issued two rulings stating the Chippewa Falls School District properly conducted an investigation into discrimination complaints made by students, and denying the appeal by students who felt the district had discriminated against them.

The ACLU of Wisconsin filed an appeal in October 2021 with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on behalf of the Cultivative Coalition, an organization of current and former students of the Chippewa Falls school district who allege they experienced persistent and severe discriminatory harassment at school.

