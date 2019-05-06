Eau Claire emergency workers will be donning hazardous materials suits on Tuesday morning for a training exercise on the city's north side.
An advisory posted to the city's Facebook page on Monday afternoon notified residents and potential passersby of the drill so they will not call 911 if they see it take place.
The drill will happen near Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in the area of Guthrie Road and Archer Lane. Signs stating "drill in progress" will be posted in the vicinity.
Emergency workers will be donning the protective suits so they can train on procedures for providing care to a very sick person.