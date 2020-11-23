EAU CLAIRE — A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Eau Claire is increasing its capacity after it ran short of supplies in its first days of operation.
UW-Eau Claire administered 901 rapid tests in the first three days of offering the community service — Nov. 14, 15 and 18 — at the Memorial High School parking lot. However, those who wanted to be tested outnumbered the supplies available during those days, according to a news release from the university.
When the site reopened this past weekend, it was stocked with enough rapid testing kits to handle 400 people each day to better meet demand.
Except for this Wednesday, the site is open from noon to 8 p.m. on weekends and Wednesdays until Dec. 9.
The free antigen testing is available to people who are not exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus.
Those who want to be tested must register in advance at doineedacovid19test.com.