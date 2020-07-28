Drive-thru voting in advance of the upcoming primary began Tuesday for Eau Claire city residents.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through Aug. 7, Eau Claire residents can cast a ballot in the parking lot behind City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Replacing in-person absentee voting usually done inside the building, the drive-thru voting is intended to reduce contact between voters and city elections workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
People do not need to arrive in a car to vote in the parking lot, according to the city's website, and people who walk up or use other types of transportation are welcome, too.
The current early voting period is for races on the ballot in the Aug. 11 partisan primary.
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind is facing fellow Democrat Mark Neumann in the primary race to represent the state’s 3rd Congressional District. Two Republicans, Derrick Van Orden and Jessi Ebben, will also be on the ballot for that race.
Candidates for other elected offices on the Aug. 11 ballot in Eau Claire are all running unopposed to represent their respective political parties in the Nov. 3 general election.