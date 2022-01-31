EAU CLAIRE — Drive-thru absentee voting for Eau Claire residents will start Tuesday for those wishing to cast an early ballot in the Feb. 15 primary instead of going to their nearby polling places.
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through Feb. 11, the drive-thru voting operation is located in the parking lot behind Eau Claire City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
In addition to being able to cast a ballot via the drive-thru site, city residents can also go there to register to vote, if they need to.
The city has made the drive-thru voting site available prior to elections since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.
Wisconsin residents can also request absentee ballots be mailed to them by going to myvote.wi.gov or contacting their municipal clerk.
In addition to being able to mail completed absentee ballots back to the city clerk's office, Eau Claire also has a red ballot drop box located along the Grand Avenue side of City Hall for the primary.
In the Feb. 15 primary, Eau Claire city residents who live in the Eau Claire school district can choose which school board candidates will move onto the April 5 election.
There are currently seven people running for three Eau Claire school board seats, which means the lowest vote-getter in the primary will not advance to the spring election.
The Feb. 15 ballot consists of incumbents Tim Nordin and Marquell Johnson, along with newcomers Melissa Winter, Stephanie Farrar, Nicole Everson, Corey Cronrath and Josh Ingersoll.