EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire residents can cast a ballot in the upcoming spring election by using drive-thru absentee voting starting today.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays through April 2, eligible voters who live in Eau Claire can vote at the parking lot behind City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
Eligible voters are required to bring a government-issued photo ID when they cast a ballot.
Voter registration is available at the drive-thru site. Those needing to register must bring proof of residency, such as a recent utility bill or a copy of a lease.
Ballots for the April 6 election include seats on the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire school board, an appeals court judge position and the state superintendent of public instruction.
Eau Claire began using drive-thru voting a year ago when the COVID-19 pandemic began and has been providing the service prior to other elections since then. The drive-thru option allows voters to stay in their vehicles, reducing the chances of the coronavirus from spreading among people. But voters can also walk to the drive-thru site, ride a bicycle there or use other forms of transportation to get there.
Mail-in absentee ballots also have become more widely used by voters since the pandemic began, but the city still does have all of its polling sites open on Election Day.