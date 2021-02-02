EAU CLAIRE — For this month's primary election, Eau Claire is offering in-person absentee voting in the parking lot behind City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays from today through Feb. 12, Eau Claire voters can cast an early ballot while waiting in their cars.
Since last March when the COVID-19 pandemic began, Eau Claire has been offering voting in the City Hall parking lot in weeks prior to election days.
Drive-thru lanes were created for 2020 elections, but this month's lower turnout primary will require voters to park instead in stalls with signs reserving them for voting. While parked, voters will need to call 715-839-4913 to have a poll worker come out from City Hall to bring a ballot to them.
There are no local primaries in Eau Claire for the Feb. 16 election, but city voters can cast a ballot in the seven-person race for state schools superintendent. Candidates running for the post that oversees statewide policies for public schools are Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick and Sheila Briggs.