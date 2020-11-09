RIVER FALLS — Swerving to avoid hitting a deer led to a crash that injured a 20-year-old Roberts woman on Sunday morning in Pierce County.
Lydia Taylor was transported by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital for treatment of injuries caused by the crash.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Taylor drove a 2003 Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 29 near Highway MM in the town of Clifton. She swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway, but lost control of the car. The vehicle entered the north ditch and struck an embankment.