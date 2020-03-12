MENOMONIE -- A motorist was transported to a hospital after suffering undetermined injuries in a one-vehicle rollover Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in Dunn County.
According to a new release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post:
The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on westbound I-94 east of Highway E near Menomonie, when the driver lost control and entered the median. The vehicle rolled over several times before landing on the other side of the westbound lanes, causing the driver to be ejected.
The driver was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. It is believed the driver was not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation by the WI State Patrol.
Assisting agencies included the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire/EMS.