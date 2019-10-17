One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 8 in Barron County.
According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department:
The crash occurred at 4:52 a.m. west of Poskin near Highway F.
The driver of a van was eastbound on U.S. 8 when it crossed the center line and into the path of a westbound semi-tractor trailer that was hauling U.S. Postal Service mail.
The 51-year-old driver of the semi was taken to a Barron hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The 44-year-old driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the drivers are being withheld pending notification of family.
The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff's Department and re-constructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
U.S. 8 was detoured for several hours.