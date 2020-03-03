A 4-year-old girl was struck Tuesday by an SUV while boarding a school bus in Radisson.
The motorist, Geralynne A. Berg, 63, of Hayward, was driving a GMC Terrain east on Highway 70/27 and approached a school bus loading students at the intersection of Martin Street. Berg passed the bus on the right side, striking one of the students, according to a Sawyer County Sheriff Douglas Mrotek.
The student was under the front of Berg's vehicle when she stopped. The girl was taken to Hayward Area Memorial Hospital and later released.
Berg was taken into custody for recklessly causing injury and issued citations for multiple traffic offenses, Mrotek said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.