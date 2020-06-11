A body pulled Tuesday morning from the Chippewa River has been identified as a homeless man who lived in Eau Claire.
Steven L. Feld, 66, is the man's name, according to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
Feld's body was discovered at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday in the river, upstream from an old railroad bridge in the Dunn County town of Dunn.
An autopsy determined he died due to drowning and no traumatic injuries were found on his body, the release stated.
Anyone who saw or spoke to Feld between May 28 and Tuesday is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348.