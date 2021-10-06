Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EAU CLAIRE — The drowning victim who died near the south entrance to Big Falls County Park has been identified as Michael E. Lisowski, 37, of Eau Claire.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
Authorities were called to a water rescue on Highway K at 6 p.m. Friday.
Lisowski had been swimming when a sandbar gave way, and he went under water.
Friends were with Lisowski and were able to pull him from the river and start life saving measures until first responders arrived.
Lisowski was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lisowski was reportedly not a proficient swimmer.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.