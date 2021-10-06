EAU CLAIRE — The drowning victim who died near the south entrance to Big Falls County Park has been identified as Michael E. Lisowski, 37, of Eau Claire.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:

Authorities were called to a water rescue on Highway K at 6 p.m. Friday.

Lisowski had been swimming when a sandbar gave way, and he went under water.

Friends were with Lisowski and were able to pull him from the river and start life saving measures until first responders arrived.

Lisowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisowski was reportedly not a proficient swimmer. 

