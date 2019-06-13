MENOMONIE — A Chippewa Falls man has been charged in Dunn County Court with having designer drugs and 126 grams of methamphetamine in a Menomonie hotel.
Christopher W. Ursery, 36, was charged as a repeat offender with possession of amphetamine with intent-repeater and possession of designer drugs with intent. He also was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
West Central Drug Task Force investigators were monitoring a Menomonie hotel room on June 6 where they suspected Ursery was staying.
Another man told the investigators he believed Ursery had at least two ounces of methamphetamine inside the hotel room.
Investigators saw Ursery kneeling on the floor inside the hotel room holding a glass pipe. Ursery told law enforcement that “everything in the room” was his, and that there were three ounces in his bag.
While executing a search warrant, officers found about 126 grams of suspected methamphetamine, several scales, 16 pills and a large amount of cash in Ursery’s wallet.
Ursery said he was selling drugs to pay for hotel rooms and that he bought the methamphetamine in Eau Claire, according to the complaint.