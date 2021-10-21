EAU CLAIRE — Expired or excess medications can be safely disposed of during events Saturday in Eau Claire and Altoona.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., area residents can drop off their unwanted drugs at Entrance B of Marshfield Clinic Medical Center, 2116 Craig Road, or the Altoona Police Department, 1904 Spooner Ave.
The events are intended to prevent drugs, especially opioids, from being taken by people without a prescription or getting flushed down drains where they can get into the water system.
“Unused medicines that are left in your cabinet have the potential to fall into the hands of those who shouldn’t be using them. This could lead to drug overdose or accidental poisoning. Proper disposal is one way to reduce misuse of prescription medications,” said Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, a public health specialist at the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Since the community began hosting biannual disposal events and permanent drug drop-off spots, nearly 34,000 pounds of medication has been collected and destroyed, according to a Health Department news release.
This weekend's disposal events will accept both prescription and over-the-counter medications that come as pills, liquids, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, inhalers, vials and creams. Liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging to be accepted.
These local events are part of Drug Take Back Day, which is being supported by over 270 local law enforcement agencies throughout Wisconsin, according to a news release from Attorney General Josh Kaul.
To find the nearest drop-off event or locations to dispose of drugs year-round, go online to doseofrealitywi.gov.