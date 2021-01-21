BARRON COUNTY — A 38-year-old Chippewa Falls woman and two passengers in the pickup truck she drove were injured Wednesday evening in a one-vehicle crash.
Driver Lisa Olson received severe but non-life threatening injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
The Barron County Sheriff's Office did not release names of the two passengers who suffered injuries and also had to be airlifted to hospitals in the region.
The crash occurred at 4:36 p.m. near the the intersection of 20th Street and 9½ Avenue in the Barron County town of Prairie Lake.
Olson's vehicle failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection, went into the ditch and struck a large tree, stated a sheriff's office news release.
Drugs are believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the sheriff's office. The incident remains under investigation.