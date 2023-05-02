CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Duluth, Minn., man who may have posed a threat to the Chippewa County Courthouse was arrested Tuesday morning along U.S. 53 near Bloomer.

Harley Alcala, 39, was arrested and booked into the Chippewa County Jail, according to Sheriff Travis Hakes. Police apprended Alcala between exit 110 and exit 102 in the town of Woodmohr. Alcala initially refused to get out of his vehicle. So, U.S. 53 was closed in both directions in the best interest of public safety, Hakes wrote.