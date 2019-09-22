MENOMONIE — The identity of a boater found dead Friday night near a dock in Dunn County has been released.
Daniel Buss, 72, of rural Menomonie was discovered by sheriff’s deputies at about 11:30 p.m. Friday near Lake Tainter Channel in the town of Tainter, according to a news release.
Buss was found in water near a boat that was tied to a dock and had its lights on and motor running.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, the sheriff’s office stated. The incident is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and state Department of Natural Resources.