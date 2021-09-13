Sorry, an error occurred.
MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that was reported at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in the town of Sheridan in the northern part of the county.
The Sheriff's Office is requesting any information related to someone walking in the area or going to a residence to ask for a ride either later Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
Authorities are asking people to be vigilant about securing their doors and being aware of their surroundings.
People with any information related to this incident are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348.
Authorities said more information will be released as the investigation develops.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
