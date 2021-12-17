MENOMONIE — The person who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the Dunn County town of Lucas has been identified as Carson L. Lunde, 18, of Baldwin.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 3:26 p.m. at U.S. 12 and Highway K between Menomonie and Knapp.

A Lincoln Continental was southbound on Highway K and failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 12. The Continental was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was westbound on U.S. 12.

One of three occupants in the Lincoln Continental, Lunde, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Lunde and the other two occupants are UW-Stout students. 

The two occupants of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were treated for minor injuries and released.

