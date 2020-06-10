Dunn County authorities pulled a body from the Chippewa River Tuesday morning, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said Wednesday.
The body, belonging to a white man, has been identified, Bygd said in a news release. Authorities are not releasing the man's name until family and relatives have been notified.
At 9:54 a.m. Tuesday Dunn County received a report of a body in the Chippewa River, upstream of an old railroad bridge in the town of Dunn.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota is conducting the autopsy. The incident is under investigation, Bygd said.
Dunn County deputies and the Dunn County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.