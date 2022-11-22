MENOMONIE — A Dunn County jury deliberated about four hours on Tuesday before finding a Menomonie man guilty on four separate counts for his role in the death of a Hayward man at a rural Dunn County residence in November 2020.

Ryan L. Steinhoff, 39, formerly of Birnamwood, was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime by use of a dangerous weapon, plus retail theft and two counts of bail jumping. The victim in the incident has been identified as Bruce E. McGuigan, 37. Steinhoff has been incarcerated on a $500,000 cash bond. After the verdict was read, Judge James Peterson revoked his bond.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com