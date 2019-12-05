MENOMONIE -- A man was killed Thursday when he was run over by a tractor, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office has reported.
According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office:
Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office and Menomonie Fire Department responded to the 3400 block of 420th Avenue in the town of Menomonie after a report of the incident.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a 66-year-old town of Menomonie man was riding in the bucket of the tractor while driving eastbound on 420th Avenue. The tractor drove over a bump in the road, causing the man to lose his balance and fall out of the tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications.
This accident is still under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.